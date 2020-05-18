Chris Evans Reveals The Reason Behind Joining Instagram; Known Here

Chris Evans joined the social media platform, Instagram, around three weeks ago. He has already gained more than 3 million followers with just four posts. The Avengers star revealed the reason behind joining the social media platform. Read to know more.

Why Chris Evans joined Instagram

Chris Evans virtually appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed many fun things. At the begin of the conversation, Jimmy Fallon asked Evans whether joining Instagram was a big decision, to which Evans replied that he guess he caved. He feels like an old man. He thinks he is so late to the party.

Chris Evans revealed that the reason behind him coming on Instagram was his dog, Dodger. The Snowpiercer star said that he had too many good pictures of his dog. He felt that they were being wasted on his phone and he needs to post them somewhere.

Till now, Chris Evans has shared two pictures of Dodger. The latest one has the dog sleeping on the bed beside him. He captioned the post, “Just woke up to this pillow hog” [sic].

Evans tried to shave his dog while in quarantine. But it did not go well as he shaved off a patch on Dodger’s body. He shared a picture with the captioned, “I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it. It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals. (He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great) #Quarantinelife”[sic].

Chris Evans talked about his failed hair quarantine haircut to Dodger. He explained that he had done it once before right when quarantine began. He gave the dog just a little bit of a trim, just with a little bit of timidity. And it went great so he got a little confident and put on a shorter attachment and it exploded in his face. Evans mentioned that he kept trying to fix it and eventually was like, alright, he has just got to cut his losses.

After debuting on Instagram, Chris Evans crossed eight million followers in less than eight hours. The Knives Out star has more than nine million followers on Facebook and 13 million+ followers on Twitter. He shared a video as his first post, in which he is wearing a royal blue sweatshirt.

