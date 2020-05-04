Chris Evans Regrets Joining Instagram Just Days After His Debut On The Social Media App?

Captain America actor Chris Evans joined Instagram a few days back for a good cause. To take part in the All in Challenge, the actor opened up an Instagram account and surprised his fans. However, it has been reported that the actor already regrets his decision of making an Instagram account. The news comes after Chris Evans tweeted about it on his social media account.

Chris Evans' Instagram

I haven’t DM’d anyone on IG. People are telling me the photoshop goblins are already at work 🙄 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 2, 2020

Chris Evans joined Instagram on the first week of May and shared a video of himself accepting the All in Challenge. On May 2, 2020, the actor tweeted that he hasn’t messaged anyone from his Instagram account. However, he thinks that some of the people have been using Photoshop and editing the images to make it look like he has been messaging people.

Woke up to a notification saying my new IG acct got put on hold due to unusual activity. Do I already regret this??? — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 2, 2020

On the same day, Chris Evans took to his Twitter account and stated that his Instagram account has been put on hold. He also stated the reason behind the holdup saying that the notification stated that there has been an unusual activity. Chris Evans fans on Twitter informed him that the reason behind the hold-up and the unusual activity might be because too many people want to follow him on the app.

Because too many people followed you at the same time. That's what happen to kings, king. 💗 pic.twitter.com/ecUnpl7Gs0 — Maripa Iglesias ⎊ ‎⧗ ⍟ (@Dra_Xtrange) May 2, 2020

Ah Chris. You broke Instagram — The Battinson🦇🦇🦇 (@BattinsonBatman) May 2, 2020

They hinted that Chris Evans might have broken Instagram like many Hollywood actors who made their Instagram debut this or the previous year. Chris Evans joined Instagram nearly two days back and he already has over 2.5 million followers. FRIENDS alum Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram in October last year and broke Instagram after too many people tried to follow her on social media all at ones. In six to seven months since her Instagram debut, Jennifer Aniston already has 33 million followers on Instagram.

