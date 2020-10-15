Avengers 1.11 Update: Here Are Patch Notes For New Update (V1.33)

Marvels Avengers Game has been creating much hype as the players wait for the game to be launched officially. But the makers have now released Marvels Avengers for the players to play the game and give valuable feedback. Read more to know about the Marvels Avengers.

Marvel Avengers Update: 1.33 Patch notes

Patch V1.3.3 contains various fixes and changes for a better overall experience.



☑️ Collect all Faction Assignments through new terminals in outposts

☑️ Extended pickup radius for reward drops

☑️ Preview Cosmetic Vendor items

☑️ and more!



The makers have been continuously releasing updates for their latest Marvel Avengers game. The players have been searching for Marvel Avengers 1.11 update for a long time now. The makers have released this update and are currently live. They even uploaded Patch Notes for 1.11 update and have named these patch notes as V1.33. These were also uploaded on Marvel Avenger’s official website and event he Twitter handle. Here are the Avengers 1.11 Update patch notes.

Reassemble Campaign and Avengers Initiative

Addressed multiple causes of “infinite loading screens”.

Multiple crash issues resolved.

Improvements to save data integrity.

Improved reliability of backup saves used immediately after completing the Reassemble Campaign.

Fixed issue that would sometimes cause Abomination to become unresponsive in War Zones.

Reduced how often trapped Inhumans and SHIELD agents will ask for help.*

Companions will now help hold an area in War Zone missions during the code validation phase. Note: They still won't activate the small code terminals to prevent them from accidentally messing with your progress.

Improvements to companion assistance when player needs to be revived.

Increased chances of a successful Parry from companions.

Fixed an issue where Thor & Iron Man companions would become stuck in hover.

Companion Iron Man and Black Widow now have a boosted priority to attack drones, fliers, and turrets.

Movement speed increased in Outposts when in Avengers Initiative.*

Remote faction terminals are now available in Outposts. These devices allow collection of Faction Assignments and Villain Sector bounties without the need to visit each Faction Coordinator in person.*

Removed requirement to purchase an item from Chastity McBride when visiting her for the first time.

Prevented the majority of cases of enemies getting stuck behind doors during missions. We are actively working to resolve the remaining bug triggers.

Fixed an issue with "destroy core" objectives in War Zone missions where players could complete steps out of order, thus halting objective progress.

Fixed a bug where the Elite Exo could teleport “out of the world".

Multiplayer and Matchmaking

Renamed 'Launch Mission' button to 'Ready Up' while matchmaking in the Quinjet to make it clearer about the button's function.*

Improved text clarity related to matchmaking options in the Quinjet.

Resolved an issue where players were unable to find a Strike Team as Selected Hero via Quick Match after naturally matchmaking for a previous mission.

Improved stability after the host has left a match.

Disabled pause in Quinjet to prevent loading issues.

Fixed a rare bug that caused Heroes to lock when invited directly from a Reassemble Campaign mission to a Strike Team.

Fixed an issue where requested companions would not despawn - resulting in duplicate heroes - when a player disconnected.

Strike Team integrity is kept intact when Reloading Checkpoint in Hives.

User Interface

Players can now preview cosmetic vendor items.*

Tactical Awareness now stays on longer.*

Removed unnecessary shoot and punch tutorials.*

Fixed various localization issues in Arabic, Italian, and Polish.

Added Accessibility Menu to Settings for easy access to those options.

Added option to scale subtitle/closed caption text size.*

Closed Captions will no longer be automatically display in cinematics when Subtitles are displayed.*

Combat

Fixed issue that would cause some players to not be invulnerable immediately after reviving.

Fixed rare issue where Black Widow would lose Veil of Shadows buff shortly after triggering.

Fixed an issue with Iron Man where Counterfire would not always trigger after evading.

Tuning

Improved Captain America’s melee combo flow.

Refactored the modifiers Fisticuffs & Torpedo to only buff the player, not enemies.

Tuned heroic drain inflicted by SPIN Drones.*

Tuned difficulty in “Alone Against AIM” mission.*

Tuned defensive effects of blue Overshield on enemies.

Tuned Cryo Adaptoid slam attack.*

Gear, Challenges and rewards

Implemented a fix that will retroactively grant Iron Man's iconic outfit for players who previously lost it due to a bug.

Fixed issue where Hero Challenge Card rewards were being scaled by difficulty.

Re-enabled skipping challenges from the Hero Challenge Card screen.

Fixed several issues with the tracking of various hero challenges.

Fixed an issue with Thor’s Grip of Fenrir’s Maw, where boosting didn’t properly unlock perk.

Extended pickup radius reward drops.*

Fixed several issues where deciphering rare patterns at the fabrication machine wouldn’t award a cosmetic item.

‘Fractured’ Hulk skin is now properly unlocked and accessible in the outfits menu when awarded.

‘Unbroken’ Hulk skin should no longer disappear from a player’s inventory after being awarded.

Fixed the appearance of both Talisman Artifacts in the Gear Menu.

Fixed an issue where one of Kamala’s gear pieces would drop an Iron Man perk.

Fixed the artifact perk "Bountiful" so it has a chance to trigger when opening strongboxes in the helicarrier during the Reassemble campaign.

Fixed an issue where DNA keys were not deducted from inventory when opening a DNA. strongbox while in Hulkbuster. This also prevents players form losing DNA keys after dying.

Reward Tuning:

Tuned some Exotic gear to be power level appropriate when earned.

Improved Mega Hive Rewards. They now are guaranteed to give two exclusive exotic gear items and increased amounts of upgrade modules upon completion.*

Players will no longer occasionally get Power Level 1 Gear from Elite Hives.

Improved Exotic Gear Attributes.*

Improved reliability of Norn Stone perks that increased drop chance/added extra rewards to loot tables.

Xbox

Fixed an issue where the “Trying on Perfection” achievement was rewarding “Seeing Stars”.

Fixed an instance of the “Best Defense” Achievement not triggering properly.

PC

Added support for Nvidia's DLSS upscaling technology.

Fixed problems with mouse & keyboard sprint, when set to hold to sprint option is enabled.

Fix for Thor and Captain America ranged abilities when using toggle to aim.

More about Avengers game

Marvels Avengers is a popular third-person shooter game that has been co-developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos-Montréal and published by Square Enix. The makers have announced that the game has been released on September 2, 2020, and its beta version was launched on August 7, 2020. The players can choose popular characters like Captain America, Hulk, Black Widow and Thor as their primary heroes of the game that has a great combination of brilliant storytelling and co-op gameplay. Initially, the game was supposed to be launched by August 14, 2020, but the release was pushed ahead due to coronavirus pandemic. The release was then pushed ahead to September 5, 2020.

