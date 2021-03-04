Jennifer Aniston's BFF Whitney Cummings Gets A 'dumb Tattoo' In Her Honour; Watch

American stand-up comedian & podcaster, Whitney Cummings recently solidified her admiration for actor pal Jennifer Aniston. In one of the latest episodes of her Good For You podcast, the 2 Broke Girls co-creator invited the social media sensation Hannah Stocking to get a tattoo in honour of her Golden Globes Award-winning friend. During her interaction with Hannah on her podcast, Whitney got an "I ❤ J" tattoo inked on her foot.

Whitney Cummings' tattoo is dedicated to Jennifer Anniston

Whitney Cummings recently made headlines after she made an impromptu decision to dedicate a tattoo to her longtime friend, Jennifer Anniston. During her interview with Hannah Stocking on her podcast Good For You's latest episode, the 38-year-old got a foot tattoo that read, "I ❤ J" to express her love and adoration for the Friends star, who she admittingly is a huge fan of as well. In the video from the podcast, provided to People, the social media influencer was seen inking Whitney's foot and also revealed the same on the camera.

In the video clip, Whitney Cummings could be seen poking fun at herself for deciding to get a random tattoo. She also revealed her love for Jennifer whilst getting the "I (heart emoji) J" inked on the bottom of her foot. While recording their podcast interview, The Opening Act actor put her leg atop the table and could be heard saying, "There's nothing I won't do for a laugh. I'm fully getting an 'I love Jennifer Aniston' tattoo." She jokingly added, "This is so dumb, and I'm so into it...Jen's gonna see this."

On the other hand, Hannah Stocking was heard saying, "I want that on me! I will literally tattoo that on my forehead". While getting the phrase inked on Whitney's foot, Hannah also cheered for her saying, "When in doubt, do it for Jen!". After completion, the influencer flaunted the finished tattoo on camera and assured Whitney it would look better with time as they burst out laughing. Meanwhile, the Murder Mystery actor is yet to react to her BFF's tattoo in her honour.

Check out the video from Whitney Cummings' podcast below:

