Joe Russo Disses The MCU Stars But For A Good Reason, Watch Video

Joe Russo shared a video where he trash-talked about the Avengers cast. The trash-talking was done for a noble cause though and is a treat to watch. Read along to know more about the video.

Joe Russo’s Trash Talk Video

The video was posted as participation for which he and other Marvel Cinematic Universe stars are competing. The prize money for this competition will be used for charity. The challenge is in its sixth week now.

Joe Russo roasted all the other participants one by one including Tom Holland, Karen Gillan, Paul Rudd, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr and others, and it is one of the funniest things to watch. He didn’t even spare Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds who only became a part of the MCU recently.

He talks about how Chris Hemsworth won the Fantasy Football League and came on magazine covers. He also roped in both their brothers as he said that my brother doesn’t have a cool accent or marry a former Disney star. The video ended with Russo looking all sad and saying, “It should have been me, Hemsworth, it should have been me.”

More about the challenge

Chris Hemsworth and Paul Rudd have also uploaded similar videos. Chris Hemsworth’s video was a part of the 1st week of the competition and was a short 34-second clip. Paul Rudd did 2 minutes 16-second video which was a graphically done rock-band performance.

Russo Brothers were the directors of the last two Avengers movies that are Infinity War and Endgame. The last two Captain America films, The Winter Soldier and Civil War were also directed by the brother duo. They also directed the recent Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction.

The videos were posted on ABGO’s YouTube account, which is the film and television production company that the Russo Brother’s own. AGBO has produced Chadwick Boseman movie 21 Bridges as well as Extraction. Their lined up future projects are the sequel of Extraction and a Sci-Fi flick Everything Everywhere All at Once.

