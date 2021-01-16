Chris Evans' Unseen Photos Shared By The Newcomers Co-star Kate Bosworth | See

American actor Chris Evans has gained tremendous popularity over the years. The actor first played the iconic superhero Captain America in the 2011 movie Captain America: The First Avenger. Giving their fans a huge surprise, actor Kate Bosworth took to Instagram to share throwback pictures of the two from the sets of their movie The Newcomers. Kate also added a quirky caption to the post. Read ahead to know what she said.

Chris Evans' unseen photos

Chris Evans' unseen photos were shared by the actor's The Newcomers co-star Kate Bosworth. In the first picture, Chris and Kate are all smiles for each other. In the second picture, they are sitting on a hammock together and appear to be enjoying the ride. In the third picture, the duo appears to be engaged in a conversation. Chris is seen sitting in the director's chair while Kate is looking at him. In the caption of the post, Kate wrote, 'Hey Capt. America, a little help pls?? ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (asking for a 15 yr old from the late 90’s ...)'

The post garnered a lot of love from their fans as it received over 40K likes and is still counting. They even guessed the name of the movie the picture was taken on the sets of. One fan also commented that they were not aware that the two actors bond was this close. See their reactions here:

The Newcomers was Kate Bosworth's third film and Chris Evans' first movie role. He had starred in the television series Opposite Sex. His movies as Captain America have a huge fan base all over the world. He started his stint in the MCU with the 2011 movie Captain America: The First Avenger. His second and third solo Captain America movies are Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Captain America: Civil War. Some of his other popular movies are Fantastic Four, Puncture, Snowpiercer and The Red Sea Diving Resort. There were recent reports of him returning to the MCU to reprise his role as Captian but he responded to the news as he was unaware of it. There has been official comment from Marvel as well.

Image courtesy- @katebosworth and @chrisevans Instagram

