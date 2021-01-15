Where Is 'Harvest Love' Filmed? Check Out The Filming Location Of This Hallmark Movie

Harvest Love is a 2017 released Hallmark channel movie directed by Christie Will. The 84 minutes movie was produced by Harvey Kahn. The film now airs on the Hallmark Movies Now channel. The plot of the movie is set against the backdrop of the story of a widowed surgeon who tries to reconnect with her distant son by visiting her family's pear orchard. She is on a break from a hectic life when her mini vacation turns into a romantic time with her farm manager named Will. Read on to find out where is Harvest love filmed?

Where is Harvest Love filmed?

According to IMDb, Harvest Love has been filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Like many Hallmark movies, the filming of Harvest Love has been carried out in Vancouver as well. The film was released on September 30, 2017. Vancouver is one of the famous spots for film shooting due to the variety of popular locales in the area. Even the Hallmark movie named Christmas In Evergreen trilogy was also filmed in British Columbia itself. Take a look at a few famous spots of Vancouver which are known to be famous tourist as well as shooting spots.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada has been a spot for many filming locations. It is also called as the Hollywood North just for this reason, according to the culture trip portal. Movies like Godzilla (2014), Power Rangers (2017), Overboard, Stargate SG-1, War for the Planet of the Apes (2017), were all filmed in the Richmond location on Vancouver.

Harvest Love filming location also includes the other regions of Vancouver showcasing farmlands and orchards. Some popular locations of Vancouver also include the Campbell river region which has been a filming location for movies like Scarlet Letter (2002) and Final Destination II (2003) as well as the Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011).

Jen Lilley is the main lead of the movie Harvest Love. She has been seen in many other TV films for Hallmark channel as well. The American actress and singer are known for her role as Maxie Jones on the ABC soap opera called General Hospital while she has also been seen in the character of Theresa Donovan on NBC's soap opera Days of Our Lives. While actor Ryan Paevey is also seen in a lead role in Harvest Love. He plays the role of the farm manager who grows hybrid pears in the movie. He is an American model and actor who is best known for his work in the ABC soap opera called General Hospital.

