'Love Takes Flight' Cast: Details About Hallmark Movie's Actors And Their Characters

Love Takes Flight is one of the popular romantic movies by Hallmark. The movie released in 2019 and the fans are still eager to know about the movie. The official plot synopsis of the movie on Hallmark reads as, “In the Hallmark Hall of Fame Presentation, single-mom Lizzie Beauman is encouraging when her young daughter unexpectedly befriends a widower named Walter as part of her Mission: Find a Friend.”

The performances by the actors in this movie earned praises from audience and critics alike. A lot of people are still curious to know about the Love Takes Flight characters and the actors that played them on screen. Here is a look at the details about Love Takes Flight characters and the cast of the movie.

Love Takes Flight cast

Jeff Hephner as Charley Allen

Image Credits: hallmarkmoviesandmysteries.com

American actor Jeff Hephner played the role of Charley in the cast of Love Takes Flight. He is the son of Walter and a pilot. Jeff Hephner is best known for his role of Jeff Clarke in NBC’s Chicago Fire and its sister show Chicago Med. He has appeared in more than 50 movie and TV shows till now. He has also featured in Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar and was a series regular on the critically acclaimed Starz series Boss.

Also Read | 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Nikki DeLoach as Dr Lizzie Beauman

Nikki DeLoach played the role of Dr Lizzie Beauman in Love Takes Flight cast. Her career in the entertainment industry started early when she became a member of The Mickey Mouse Club alongside Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Ryan Gosling. She has since then featured in several hit TV shows like MTV’s Awkward, NCIS, Criminal Minds, CSI: NY, Cold Case, Mad Men. Her notable films include Love & Other Drugs, Flying Lessons and the French comedy Hollywoo.

Also Read | The 'Power' Movie 2021 Cast Boasts Of Shruti Haasan, Vidyut Jammwal And More

Barbara Niven as Virginia Beauman

Image Credits: Barbara Niven Twitter

The role of Virginia Beauman in the was played by Love Takes Flight cast was played by Barbara Niven. The American actress, writer and producer is best known for her performances in Hallmark and Lifetime movies. She has appeared in TV shows like Pensacola: Wings of Gold, One Life to Live, Cedar Cove and Chesapeake Shores.

Also Read | 'Gullak' Season 2 Cast: Know The Actors And The Characters They Play In This Family Drama

Skylar Olivia Flanagan as Quinn Beauman

Skylar Olivia Flanagan played the role of Quinn in the cast of Love Takes Flight. She is the daughter of Dr Lizzie. The child actor started her career at the age of 4 in commercials. In 2018 she made her debut as Ava Pruitt in Every Other Holiday. She was recently seen as Emma in the film, Ghost of the Ozarks, alongside David Arquette, Tim Black Nelson, and Tara Perry.

Also Read | 'Lupin' Cast: Omar Sy To Ludivine Sagnier, Actors & Their Characters In This Web Series

Bisserat Tseggai as Felicia Page

The role of Felicia Page in the cast of Love Takes Flight is played by Bisserat Tseggai. She is best known for her roles in TV shows and movies like Seven Seconds, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Love Takes Flight among others. She is also quite active on her social media where she gives her fans regular updates about her life.

Image Credits: hallmarkmoviesandmysteries.com

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.