Chris Evans And Disney Prince Flynn's ‘realistic’ Comparison Stuns Fans, See Pics

A Twitter thread that has drawn an epic, realistic comparison of Chris Evans with the modern-day Disney prince animated character Flynn Rider has gone viral. A fan named Emma took to her Twitter handle to illustrate the striking resemblance of the superhero, Captain America actor with Disney’s lead character Eugene Fitzherbert, the Tangled series animated hero. Shortly after it was posted, the fans swarmed the thread, saying, the comparison was just “so good”, and “perfectly apt” as it swooned the #Stevetony hearts on the internet.

With likes and reactions from over 3,400 fans, the thread became a hit as many were startled at the noticeable parallel between Chris Evan’s looks and the Kingdom of Corona’s dashing character Flynn. In a series of photographs, the Star-Spangled Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe was posted alongside Disney's iconic hero as the two were seen posing ‘almost similarly’. In some pictures, Evan’s attires matched with the costumes and the overall get-up of Flynn, the charming ladies’ man, and Rapunzel’s bandit love from Tangled.

Chris Evans as Flynn Rider: a thread pic.twitter.com/Cs6QblFdci — emma (@capandevans) June 29, 2020

The two share most of their demeanor

While the two-share similarity in a series of photos, their roles in the movies was completely non-identical. Known as the handsome thief that sets off on an action-packed escapade, complete with a super-cop horse, an over-protective chameleon and a gruff gang of pub thugs, Flynn robs the town until he is taken hostage by Rapunzel, a beautiful and feisty tower-bound teen with 70 feet of magical, golden hair. Chris, however, depicts as a strong and brave superhero who saves America in one of his many popular flicks titled, Captain America. Chris Evans, in his famous role, is all about righteousness, honour, and courage contrary to his animated counterpart Flynn who’s featured as a marauder in all his movies. While the two share the same hair, similar face, and most of their demeanor, Flynn is known for his hazel brown eyes, while Captain America’s blue eyes took over his fans.

This is so good! That last one of Chris I hadn’t seen before 💀💀💀💀💀 — Amanda 😉😉💅🏼 (@antmanda3) June 29, 2020

disney better take advantage of this. — Abi📷 (@a_prudentchild) June 30, 2020

if not, definitely for Hercules!! ‘cause he’s a hunk! — emma (@capandevans) June 30, 2020

Great thread ❤️ — Denis (@sweetdenisboy) June 29, 2020

This thread is everything — Aggie🥤PAST LIFE (@SouvenirAnimals) June 30, 2020

THIS IS AWESOME — Evelyn Johnson (@EvelynMarieJoh1) June 29, 2020

this is just about the most childhood crush thread there is — ↠ 𝗴𝘂𝗲𝘃𝗮𝗿𝗮 ↞ (@evanssbaby) June 29, 2020

awww i loved ❤️ — Geo. (@buchananevans) June 29, 2020

💕 — 별 노래 (@blackberrihart) June 30, 2020

