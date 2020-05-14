Chris Hemsworth Accepts All In Challenge; Invites Highest Donor To 'Thor 4' Premiere

The world is at a crisis due to the ongoing pandemic and many people are facing the consequences of this. The fortunate are trying to do their best to help those in need. Many celebs have taken up All in Challenge where people bid for an item of or an experience with a celebrity and all the proceeds go to charity. While many celebs are giving lessons and other things, Thor actor Chris Hemsworth has said that the highest donor on his All in Challange will get invites to the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere. Here is all you should know about it.

Chris Hemsworth's All In Challenge

Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter on May 13, 2020, and announced that he was nominated by actor Chris Pratt and Saquon Barkley for the challenge. He then expressed that he will be inventing the highest bidder to the premiere of his upcoming Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder. He also expressed that all the funds raised will go to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. He then nominated his Avengers co-stars Scarlett Johanson, Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey, Jr, Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo to join this challenge. Take a look at his tweet here.

Here are other benefits and terms of Chris Hemsworth's All In Challenge:

Maximum of 200 entries per person for this sweepstakes

100% of the money raised through this Game/Auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

One (1) room, two (2) night hotel stay included

One (1) winner and one (1) guest will attend the exclusive after-party after the premiere and will get to share a drink with Chris

One (1) winner and one (1) guest will get tickets to the 'THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER' World Premiere

Two (2) round-trip airfare tickets included

Delivery Timing: Prize delivery time will be mutually agreed upon and determined at a later date when it is safe to do so.

The plot for Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder is currently under wraps and very little is known about the film. It is reported that the film will be based on Jason Aaron’s Mighty Thor comic book run, in which Jane Foster becomes the new Thor. Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor 4 will be co-written by Taika Waititi with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale in pivotal roles. The film is set to be released in February 2022.

