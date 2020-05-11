Chris Hemsworth Says THIS About 'Thor: Ragnarok' Director Taika Waititi; Read Here

Chris Hemsworth recently credited director Taika Waititi for Thor's newfound sense of humour. Taika Waititi is a filmmaker from New Zealand who made several acclaimed films. The director was hired by Marvel to bring a new flavour to Thor's character in the second Thor film. Reportedly Thor: The Dark World was regarded as one of the weakest MCU films by the audience as well as the critics. But Taika Wititi's directorial film Thor: Ragnarok emerged to be a massive success.

Here is what Chris Hemsworth said about Taika Waititi

Thor: Ragnarok was Taika Waititi's first studio film. Chris Hemsworth praised the director of Thor: Ragnarok in an interview with a media publication. Chris Hemsworth said that Taika Waititi is insanely fun.

Chris Hemsworth also said that one must not mistake Taika's child-like frantic energy for someone who is not prepared. Chris Hemsworth, talking about the director said that he has an ability to put you at ease through humour and he is also armed with all the knowledge that a director needs in order to lead you through the process. The actor said that it all came at a time when he desperately wanted the character of Thor to be more humorous.

Taika Waititi's films are known for their unique sense of humour. Taika Waititi's film What We Do in the Shadows was a mockumentary about vampires experiencing roommate problems. On the other hand, his film Jojo Rabbit was about a child in Nazi German who is consulting his imaginary best friend Adolph Hitler for life advice.

The audience highly appreciated the humour in Taika Waititi's films. Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth will once again be collaborating for Thor: Love and Thunder which is scheduled to hit the screens in February 2022. Thor: Love and Thunder will reportedly mark Natalie Portman's return to the franchise.

Chris Hemsworth was last seen in the Netflix original film Extraction. The film is based on a black-market mercenary who has nothing to lose. He is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. The audience has highly appreciated the film. The film Extraction features Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, David Harbour and Randeep Hooda in the pivotal roles.

