Chris Hemsworth Posts Pic Of Mom On Mother's Day, Fans Mistake Her For His Sister

The Hemsworth brothers, Chris, Luke and Liam are often praised for their good looks and the reason for such wonderful gene pool seems to be their mother, Leonie. Chris Hemsworth posted a picture of his mother on Sunday wishing her on Mother's Day. A storm broke out on the internet soon after as fans could not help gushing at the "youthful" Hemsworth mother.

On Mother's Day 2020, Chris Hemsworth took to his Instagram account to post a beautiful picture of his mother, Leonie and wife, Elsa Patsky. Adding a caption to his post he wrote, "Happy mother’s days to all the incredible mums out there we salute you!! Xoxo 😘". Take a look:

However, what caught netizen's attention in the post, is Chris Hemsworth's mother. Fans could not help but comment on her youthful looks. Some have even commented that they mistook her for Hemsworth's sister.

However, this is not the first time that the Hemsworth parents have caught the attention of fans. In 2018, Chris Hemsworth posted a picture with his parents attending the Commonwealth Games and fans were stunned by the youthful looks of his parents. Comments such as "great genes" and "Wow! Your mum looks more like your sister! Good genes!" were posted by fans on the picture.

In another Mother's day post from 2018, Chris Hemsworth's mother faced the same reaction. She was seen posing with Elsa in the picture. While some mistook her for Elsa's relative, one even said she thought it was Harry Potter author, JK Rowling.

