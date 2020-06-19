Liam Hemsworth Has Introduced Rumoured GF Gabriella Brooks To Brother Chris Hemsworth?

Liam Hemsworth separated with his ten-year-long girlfriend and former wife Miley Cyrus and right after the split he was spotted by the paparazzi with his rumoured current flame Gabriella Brooks. Liam officially split with Miley Cyrus in their less than 10-months of marriage in January 2020. He was clicked being cosy with the model and face of many brands. The two seem to be going strong as reports suggest that rumoured girlfriend Gabriella has already met Liam’s brother Chris Hemsworth.

Gabriella Brooks has met Chris already and is close to the Hemsworth family?

Gabriella Brooks, on the other hand, is reportedly familiar to most members of the Hemsworth family. She was seen in an outing with Liam and Chris in Australia, where the Hemsworth’s hail from. The three were relaxing at the beach at Byron Bay. Another report suggested that the rumoured couple is living together, very close to the rest of the Hemsworth family in Byron Bay and often hang out together.

After a bit of low, Liam is reportedly out of all the negativity with Brooks. Liam Hemsworth reportedly spent his quarantine days with Gabriella in Australia. The two are really getting along well as per reports.

Gabriella Brooks and Liam Hemsworth are happy along with each other

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks have not made a public statement on their relationship yet. However, hawk-eyed paparazzi have seen them on several occasions. Now, reports suggest that Gabriella was seen hanging out with Chris as well. Liam Hemsworth’s family has been supportive of the actor’s decision so far. Reports suggested that while Liam Hemsworth was still under the process of finalising the divorce with Miley, Brooke was next to him. She helped to cope with all the anxiety around the divorce.

Reports suggested that Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks have not labelled their relationship, but find solace in each other. Reportedly, Liam wants to continue keeping things under wraps, unlike his previous relationship. Liam and Gabriella want to enjoy the time at hand at the moment and ‘have a good time’ as per the reports.

Here are some of the pictures of the two that surfaced online through paparazzi

Promo Image Credits: Gabriella Brooks and Liam Hemsworth's Instagram

