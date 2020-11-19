Chris Hemsworth And His Brothers Had 'natural Acting Abilities', Says Their Acting Coach

Chris Hemsworth's first acting coach Louise Talmadge reminisced the beginning of the brothers’ journey into the show business, which started off in 2005. While talking about the origin story of the Hemsworth brothers with TV Tonight, Talmadge touched upon a bunch of interesting topics.

At first, she spoke about how the Hemsworth brothers came to be discovered and how they would travel for two hours daily to be trained and guided by Ms Talmadge. Then, she spoke about how she discovered that the three brothers were essentially naturalists. She even dwelled on the less-positive aspects of Hemsworth’s rag to riches story, such as her fears about Liam. Talmadge even said that while the Hemsworth family was a bunch of naturalists from the beginning, she had to work on their audition skills and help them believe in themselves.

In the very same interview with TV Tonight, the senior acting coach spoke about how it all started with Luke. In a matter of no time, Luke’s acting classmates started drawing similarities between him and Brad Pitt. And, that’s when Luke spoke about his brother, Chris. The coach humoured him. One thing led to another and in a matter of no time, all of the brothers, along with their mum, came being mentored by Talmadge.

Ms Talmade even spoke about how she feared that Liam wouldn’t get any age-appropriate parts because he was quite tall for a fifteen-year-old. She even communicated the same to their mother.

Their first agent, Jennifer Hennessy, also spoke about her first encounter with Chris and brother Luke. She recalled that the two were in their school uniforms and she was mighty impressed about how serious the two were about their careers. Chris and Luke even did a quick study of the industry, their place in it, and what is required of them to keep moving forward. Liam Hemsworth wasn't too far behind either.

Soon, after a couple of roadblocks and setbacks, the three would eventually land their first shows. Chris would go on to play Kim Hyde in the Australian Television Series, Home And Away (2004-07). Luke got his first big break in the form of a 10-episode-long arc on the hit Australian TV show Neighbors. Luke’s character, Nathan Tyson, would go on to be a series regular for seven years. Liam, on the other hand, would also end up getting a character with a proper arc on the very same show. He would end up playing Josh Taylor, a paraplegic athlete, for 25 episodes between 2007-2008.

Chris Hemsworth would rise to fame after playing the God Of Light And Thunder, Thor, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When he landed the role of the iconic Marvel Character, he sent a signed poster to Talmadge’s grandson. The poster also read “Your Grandmother Rules” in his handwriting. The Thor film series would prove to be one of the biggest Chris Hemsworth's movies in terms of production scale and box office revenue. Chris Hemsworth's movies are a testament to his range. Liam Hemsworth's movies and TV Shows as well are an indication of the naturalist that lies within him.

Liam Hemsworth's movies would also turn into an interesting list over the course of many years. He would go on to be a part of the iconic The Hunger Games series of films and many domestic commercial blockbusters. Luke would also end up carving a niche for himself with his character on the hit television show Westworld, which he has been a part of since 2016.

