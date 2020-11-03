Chris Hemsworth Says 'he Also Likes Flying' As He Watches His Six Year Old Ride A Horse

Chris Hemsworth seemed delighted in a recent video that he posted on Instagram which saw his son riding a horse. The actor, who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was thrilled to watch his son try to “fly” as he rode the horse. Chris Hemsworth's son Tristan is just six years old and thus watching him ride a horse and imitating the flying gesture came as a huge surprise to Chris and the fans who watched the video.

Chris Hemsworth watches his six-year-old riding a horse

In the video, Chris Hemsworth's son is seen cruising on the horse taking circles as the animal gallops forward. Tristan, who is covered in safety gear, can be seen enjoying the ride. A few seconds into the video, the young boy is spotted leaving both his hands and mimicking the flying gesture as the horse moves forward. This seemed amazing to Chris who termed it “flying”. Soon the video came to an end as Tristan rode back to the stands where a few people were seen helping him getting off the horse.

Chris Hemsworth was delighted with the sight he had seen and thus proudly shared the video on his social media handles. Upon sharing the video, he wrote a long caption trying to capture his excitement of seeing his son riding a horse effortlessly. Chris Hemsworth's Instagram caption began by him mentioning how much his son loves to ride horses. The actor seemed appreciative of his son and also added that Tristan likes to fly as well. The actor also mentioned that Tristan in the video tried to apply both aspects together. Thus explaining why his son left both his hands while galloping on the horse.

Chris Hemsworth's videos which he shared received tremendous reactions from followers who watched it. People seemed amazed at the young boy riding with ease and also complimented Chris for sharing the video. Prominent personalities were especially appreciative of the young boy who rode the horse with ease. Thus Chris Hemsworth's videos of his son riding the horse received a number of positive reactions.

