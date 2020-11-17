Chris Pratt As Star-Lord To Reunite With Chris Hemsworth In 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Thor: Love and Thunder is an upcoming movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It stars Chris Hemsworth as he reprises his role of the God of Thunder. Now it is revealed that Chris Pratt will also join the cast as Peter Quill / Star-Lord.

Chris Pratt to reprise Star-Lord in Thor: Love and Thunder?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Pratt will reunite with Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie is currently under pre-production stage in Australia. It is expected to commence filming in early 2021. The two actors were praised for their banter in Avengers: Endgame. MCU fans would be happy to see them together once again. Pratt is said to appear in a cameo role. Another Guardians of the Galaxy member joining Thor 4 is said to be Vin Diesel as Groot.

Chris Pratt’s involvement in Thor: Love and Thunder should not come as a total surprise. During the climax of Avengers: Endgame, Chris Hemsworth as Thor decides to join Guardians of the Galaxy or “Asgardian of the Galaxy” as he calls them. Peter Quill aka Star-Lord finds his captainship being threatened by the God of Thunder. They plan to adventure in unknown territories in space. Thor has already become a good friend with Rocket Racoon and Groot. As Thor: Love and Thunder is said to take place right after Endgame, the involvement of Star-Lord, Groot and other Guardians of the Galaxy is expected.

Thor: Love and Thunder cast includes Natalie Portman as she will return as Jane Foster in the MCU. She was seen in Thor and its sequel, playing the love interest of Chris Hemsworth’s character. Portman will lift Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir, in the upcoming movie. She will be the female incarnation of Thor in the MCU, just like the comics.

The movie also marks Tessa Thompson’s return as Valkyrie. She was lastly handed the job of looking after Asgard at its New King. Christain Bale will be making his debut in the MCU with Thor: Love and Thunder. He is said to play a negative role which could turn out to be as prominent as Josh Brolin's Thanos. However, no confirmation is made yet on which Marvel Comics' character will Bale portray.

Taika Waititi will direct Thor: Love and Thunder, and will also play Korg. The script will be co-written by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. More plot details are under wraps. Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to release in theatres on February 11, 2022.

