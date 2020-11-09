Chris Hemsworth 'threatened' To Fire Trainer Luke When He Got An Offer From 'The Bachelor'

International star Chris Hemsworth’s personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, recently revealed that he had been offered a spot on the famous dating reality show, The Bachelor. Chris Hemsworth, however, did not approve of the idea and even jokingly threatened to fire Luke if he ever went forward with it. In an interaction on Nova 96.9, the fitness guru also revealed details about the strong bond he shares with the marvel actor as they have been friends since they were kids.

Chris Hemsworth not a fan of The Bachelor?

According to Chris Hemsworth's fitness trainer and friend, Luke Zocchihe, the Marvel star is not a big fan of The Bachelor. In a recent interaction with Nova 96.3’s Fitzy & Wippa, the young fitness enthusiast threw some light on his dating life and the offer received from The Bachelor. He said that he got a spot in the Australian version of the show but he said no to it. He later mentioned the offer in front of Chris, jokingly, and the reaction was not favourable. Chris Hemsworth said that if Luke ever went on The Bachelor, he will be fired.

Luke Zocchi also revealed a few details about his present dating life and how it has been doing during the quarantine. He said that he was not single anymore and had gotten into a relationship for the first time in 13 years. He further added that it took him a pandemic to know and get into a romantic relationship with a woman. Luke Zocchi also stated that she is a backpacker from Sweden.

Read Chris Hemsworth Says 'he Also Likes Flying' As He Watches His Six Year Old Ride A Horse

Also read Chris Hemsworth Vacays In Australia; Fans Exclaim 'Thor On The Beach'

Chris Hemsworth and Luke Zocchi have shared a strong bond, professionally and personally. The duo is also actively involved in creating content for Chris Hemsworth’s workout application, Centr. On a blog published on the official website of the app, Luke Zocchi had spoken about what it is like training a superhero who has a fun side. He finds himself lucky that he was able to train the actor for close to six months. He also spoke highly of Chris Hemsworth’s team and how everyone has a positive attitude. He feels great to be a part of such an uplifting team.

Read 'Very Excited': Chris Hemsworth Gives Insights Into 'Thor: Love And Thunder' To Kriti

Also read Chris Hemsworth Boards Spin Off ‘Furiosa' With Anya Taylor-Joy, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Image Courtesy: Luke Zocchi Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.