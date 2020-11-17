'Forever Indebted': Chris Hemsworth Thanks Fans After Winning Action Movie Star 2020 Award

A day after being honoured as the action movie star of 2020 at the People's Choice Awards for his much-loved action film Extraction, actor Chris Hemsworth shared a video to thank his fans. The actor took to Instagram and thanked everyone, for their support and showering him with love and appreciation.

Chris Hemsworth thanks fans for their love

In the video, he said, “I want to say thank you for the People’s choice awards, Its an amazing feeling. I want to thank all the people involved in this, the actors and the fans who made it possible. We wanted to make a film that was unique, different full of action that really pushed everybody. I think we achieved everything and none of them could have been possible without the support of my fans. So I am forever indebted. I want to thank all the nominees and the people whom I worked with within the film and who made my win really special.”

While captioning the post, the actor penned a lengthy note and wrote, “Just like the narrative of this film, I extracted the win right out from under the noses of some truly fine performances.” Hemsworth went on to talk about the sequel of the film and thanked everyone for their support in the further section of the caption.

"With brute force and mayhem and little regard for my own safety or anyone else's I pushed forth to victory only to topple off a bridge and sink to my death....or did I......not sure, you'll have to check out the sequel coming soon," he concluded.

The film Extraction starred Chris Hemsworth alongside other Bollywood actors, like Randeep Hooda Pankaj Tripathi, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Priyanshu Painyuli, Golshifteh Farahani, Suraj Rikame, and David Harbour, who played important parts in the film

A day earlier, Randeep extended his wishes to the actor for winning the People’s Choice Awards for the action movie star of 2020. Randeep shared a still from the film where Chris can be seen smeared in blood and holding a gun to fight back. Apart from the still, the picture also mentioned the award won by the great actor.

(Image credit: Chris Hemsworth/ Instagram)

