Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Brother Liam's Birthday With Childhood Pic Of '3 Years Ago'

Chris Hemsworth recently took to his official Instagram handle and wished his younger brother on his birthday. The witty birthday wish is winning the hearts on the internet. The Thor: Ragnarok actor shared a picture of their childhood and poked fun at Liam Hemsworth's age. The unique birthday wish by Chris Hemsworth is since then going viral on social media. For all the people who are wondering about Chris Hemsworth’s special wish on Liam Hemsworth's birthday, here is everything you need to know.

Chris Hemsworth's special wish on Liam Hemsworth's birthday

Chris Hemsworth took to his official Instagram handle and posted a sweet throwback picture from the siblings' childhood. In the picture, both Chris and Liam Hemsworth can be seen wearing what looks like matching school uniforms and shorts while the dog photobombed the picture. As the Hemsworth brothers smiled for the picture, Chris Hemsworth poked fun in the caption. He wished his brother in the caption and wrote, “Happy birthday @liamhemsworth this photo was taken 3 years ago today, damn time flys but you haven’t changed a bit” Here is a look at Chris Hemsworth's Instagram wish for his brother Liam.

Chris Hemsworth's Instagram wish

Also Read | Hulk Hogan Talks About Working With Chris Hemsworth, Says He's In 'crazy Shape'

Also Read | Steve Smith's Training Regime For India Series Under Chris Hemsworth's Trainer REVEALED

Liam Hemsworth's birthday

As soon as he shared the picture on his Instagram, netizens flooded the comments section of the post. A lot of people had a good laugh while some also wished Liam Hemsworth on his birthday. According to a report by Daily Mail, Liam Hemsworth spent his 31st birthday with model girlfriend Gabrielle Brooks. The couple was pictured while strolling around Byron Bay earlier today.

For the unversed, Liam Hemsworth is dating Gabriella since December 2019. Soon after he parted ways with his ex-wife Miley Cyrus. According to E! News, Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella's relationship is very different than his previous relationship with Miley Cyrus. The report also mentioned that they like the same things and have a similar lifestyle as well. The duo has kept their romance under the wraps unlike his relationship with Miley Cyrus.

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth Shares Special Post For Elsa On 10th Anniversary, Pens Sweet Note

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless & Flaunts Hunky Physique In Scintillating Boxing Workout

Liam Hemsworth's movies

Liam Hemsworth is known for his work in several popular movies and TV shows. The Australian actor is known for his various roles in movies like Will Blakelee in The Last Song, Gale Hawthorne in The Hunger Games film series, Isn’t It Romantic among others. He has also played popular roles in TV shows like Josh Taylor in the soap opera Neighbours and Marcus in the children's television series The Elephant Princess.

Image Credits: Liam Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.