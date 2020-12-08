Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless & Flaunts Hunky Physique In Scintillating Boxing Workout

Avengers star Chris Hemsworth has been shelling out major fitness goals on social media lately as the actor is all set to commence the shoot of his highly-anticipated film Thor: Love And Thunder as well as the biopic of WWE's Hulk Hogan. After giving fans a sneak-peek into his strenuous workout at the gym, Hemsworth has now flaunted his enviably hunky physique as he shared a glimpse of his boxing workout to 'kick the week off right'. Recently, the Australian actor's fitness app 'Centr' won the 'Google Play Best of 2020 award in the category of 'Personal Growth'.

Chris Hemsworth's boxing workout video will make you push harder at the gym

On December 7, 2020, Chris Hemsworth took the internet by storm yet again as he decided to go shirtless and flaunt his chiselled body while performing a boxing workout. However, the credit for his toned physique goes to his rigorous workout routines and his Instagram handle is proof. In the video shared by him yesterday, the 37-year-old is seen punching it out in the gym with his personal trainer. In addition to showing off his boxing skills, the Thor actor had fans going gaga over his ripped body.

In the video, he is seen sporting a pair of black shorts and black boxing gloves as he showcased being a powerhouse by throwing a combination of punches. Sharing his shirtless workout video on Instagram, Hemsworth captioned the post writing, "Kickin the week off right with @zocobodypro".

Check out Chris Hemsworth's Instagram video below:

For the unversed, apart from Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth is also gearing up for playing the character of the WWE legend Hulk Hogan in his upcoming biopic for Netflix. While the WWE star has been a fan favourite because of his hunky physique, along with his wrestling skills, Hemsworth is putting in all the efforts for donning a physique like Hogan in his next Netflix Original. Back in November, Hogan had shared a collage of his and Hemsworth's picture on his Instagram handle as he jokingly wrote, "He’s already there! He’s ready BROTHER!!! But is he good looking enough to play me lol, lol, lol".

Take a look:

