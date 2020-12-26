Chris Hemsworth Shares Special Post For Elsa On 10th Anniversary, Pens Sweet Note

On December 25, 2020, Chris Hemsworth took to his Instagram and shared a series of pictures with his wife Elsa Pataky. The couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on the day. Chris shared some unseen pictures from their ten years journey. In the first picture, the duo can be seen kissing each other in a breathtaking location. And in the second picture, the couple posed for a selfie while hugging each other.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

The third candid picture was captured during one of their trips together. Chris and Ela are parents to three children- India Rose, Tristan and Sasha. In the fourth picture, Elsa can be seen carrying the children and posing with all smiles. In the last selfie picture, Elsa can be seen planting a kiss on Chris’ cheeks as he clicks the picture.

While sharing the unseen pictures, Chris penned a sweet note. He wrote, “10 years together! Looking forward to the advancements of modern medicine and science and enjoying a couple hundred more! @elsapatakyconfidential” with several kissing face emoticons and a pair of red hearts.

Fans' reaction to the post

As soon as the post was uploaded, the fans were quick enough to like the pictures and flooded the comments section with their wishes and positivity. A fan wrote, “you are the most inspirational person that I have ever seen. You make me want to be a better person and you are actually a role model to me at this point” with a red heart.

Another fan commented, “Congrats guys, it's awesome when you find your best friend. It makes things so much better”. A user commented, “Looking so beautiful together. Love from India” with several hearts. Another user simply wrote, “Wish you so much happiness” with a heart-eyed face emoticon.

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa too shared several pics to mark the occasion

Elsa took to her Instagram handle and shared several pictures to celebrate the special occasion. In the picture, she can be seen posing amid a carpet of pictures. In her caption, Elsa wrote, “Going through ten years of photographs was almost as fun as the real thing! Here’s to many more years of wonderful times, love you always and forever @chrishemsworth”.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky started dating each other in early 2010. The couple officially got married in December 2010. The couple along with their three children moved to Byron Bay in Australia from Los Angeles.

Image Source: Chris Hemsworth Instagram

