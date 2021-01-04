Steve Smith's Training Regime For India Series Under Chris Hemsworth's Trainer REVEALED

Reports on Steve Smith’s training week with popular actor Chris Hemsworth are coming up as more details are emerging on the same. The Australian batsman underwent one week of hard training back in July alongside Chris Hemsworth’s trainer as he prepared himself for a long stretch of continuous cricket.

Back in July, Australia’s middle-order mainstay traveled to Byron Bay for a workout session with the actor's trainer, Luke Zocchi. He underwent a week-long training before diving into a jam-packed schedule that awaited him. Back in August, Smith was set to feature in a white-ball tour against England, followed by the Indian Premier League and ongoing India’s 2-month tour of Australia which saw both the teams battle it out across all formats.

Steve Smith impresses Chris Hemsworth's trainer

A few writers from News Corp Australia cricket spilled the beans after getting some inside knowledge on Steve Smith’s workout week with Zocchi. They mentioned how the celebrity trainer was shocked by Steve Smith’s strength. Speaking with News Corp Australia, Zocchi spoke how he started off thinking Smith would be nowhere near as fit or strong as what he actually was.

Zocchi added how Smith is bloody focused and determined and shared how he put him through some hard sessions. Zocchi shared how Steve Smith blew him with his athletic ability and was also really surprised seeing how strong he was.

He adds how Steve Smith had him covered in cardio. The celebrity trainer mentioned how the duo was doing some crazy assault bike and rowing sessions and Steve Smith had him in the later stages of those hour-long workouts. He also shared an interesting story during the duo's time together working out.

Zocchi speaks on Smith's unusual trait

Steve Smith is often seen practicing his cricket shots whenever he gets a few minutes was no different with Zocchi as the trainer mentioned seeing his practicing his batting in between sets. He said how he could see out the corner of my eye that Smith was playing cricket shots in between a hectic chest workout, while he was having his rest.

Currently, the Australian batsman is preparing himself for the India vs Australia 3rd Test. The first out of the remaining 2 test matches is set to be played at the iconic Sydney Cricket ground starting on January 7. There were reports suggesting a change in venue of the third test following Sydney coronavirus cases. However, the dust seems to have settled down on the same. Both the teams will be aiming for a win in the penultimate match before they head on for Brisbane to play the last match of the Test series.

