Hulk Hogan Talks About Working With Chris Hemsworth, Says He's In 'crazy Shape'

Hulk Hogan remains one of the most popular WWE wrestlers who never shy away from stepping in front of the camera from time to time. As a matter of fact, the wrestler has appeared in multiple movies during the prime of his career, including the Sylvester Stallone starrer Rocky III, Mr. Nanny, Muppets from Space, and many more. However, it was recently announced that a movie would be made on the life of Hulk Hogan himself, and Chris Hemsworth will also be starring in it. Recently in an interview, Hulk as revealed about Chris being in a great shape as the latter prepares to play the wrestler. Here is what he said.

Hulk Hogan says Chris Hemsworth is in “crazy shape”

Apart from his strength as a wrestler, Hulk Hogan is also known for his sense of humour. Recently, in an interview with ESPN, Hulk Hogan talked about Hemsworth being in a “crazy shape”, and that he had even called Hulk after being cast for his biopic. Hulk said that while Chris has not come around asking for his advice for the role till date, but has expressed interest of being around Hulk to prepare for the role. Hulk Hogan has thus expressed his confidence in Chris for playing his role in the biopic.

Adding to his comments on Chris Hemsworth, he joked about telling Chris that his only concern was whether the actor would be “good looking enough” to play the wrestler in the movie. While Hulk Hogan has appeared in quite a few films, his achievements in his wrestling career outweigh his career in acting by a long margin. He has earned a number of ring names, such as ‘Hollywood Hogan’, ‘Hulk Boulder’ and many more.

The biopic of Hulk Hogan will be directed by well-known filmmaker Todd Philips, who has also made other popular films such as Joker, The Hangover films, Due Date and more. Chris Hemsworth, on the other hand, has established himself in Hollywood with his role as 'Thor' in the Marvel films. Along with Hulk Hogan’s biopic, Chris will next be seen in the film Thor: Love and Thunder.

