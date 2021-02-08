Chris Hemsworth Gains Muscle For 'Thor', Body Double Talks About His Struggles To Keep Up

Chris Hemsworth is known to work hard at the gym to keep his body sculpted, especially when he has to start filming for Thor. The actor makes sure to look buffed and right in shape for his portrayal of the demi-god, which has earned him a lot of success. However, several action sequences in the Marvel film require his body double to step in, which in turn needs him to have a striking resemblance with Chris. Chris Hemsworth’s body double has now revealed about his struggles to keep up with the ‘size’ of the actor – here’s what he said.

The action scenes that feature the God of Thunder are performed by a stuntman named Bobby Holland Hanton. In his recent chat with Nova’s Fitzy and Wippa, he talked about how he has been struggling to keep up with the buffed look of Chris Hemsworth in the upcoming Thor film. He has revealed that he was taken aback by the ‘size’ of the actor and said that Chris is the “biggest Thor he has ever been”. He then talked about the diet and fitness routine that he has been following to match with Chris’ look.

Bobby further revealed that with the goal of becoming the same size as Chris, he has to eat a high number of calories a day and that he has to eat every two hours. His diet routine has thus become a ‘chore’ for him, by his own admission. Chris and Bobby have been working with each other since Thor: The Dark World, which released in 2013. Bobby has ensured since then that he stays in the same shape as the actor while filming for every Marvel film that features the character of Thor.

It had been announced a while back that the character would be getting a fourth spinoff film, which was titled Thor: Love and Thunder. It will be a sequel to Thor: Ragnarok, which received a massive success at the box office. Chris has also reprised the character several times, including the Avengers films.

