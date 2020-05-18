Chris Hemsworth Gave Fake Spoilers For 'Endgame', Reveals Co-star Rudhraksh Jaiswal

Chris Hemsworth's film Extraction has been loved by fans for its raw action and the adventure it takes the viewers on. After the release of this film on Netflix, its cast members have been promoting the film and speaking to media portals and telling them about the experience shooting for the film. Rudhraksh Jaiswal is one of the leading stars from the film, and he spoke to a media portal recently about his experience working with Chris Hemsworth. In the interview, Rudhraksh Jaiswal revealed how Avengers star Chris Hemsworth gave him fake spoilers for Avengers: Endgame. Read here to know more.

Chris Hemsworth gave fake spoilers to Rudhraksh Jaiswal

Rudhraksh Jaiswal while speaking to an entertainment portal expressed that he and Thor actor Chris Hemsworth have been friends since the shoot of the film. Rudhraksh also added that he regularly interacts with Chris over messages, video calls, and also over Instagram. Rudhraksh is a big Thor fan and wanted to know things about Avengers: Endgame. Rudhraksh stated that after the Christmas break, they both were back on the set of Extraction. On the set, Rudhraksh used to ask for spoilers for Avengers: Endgame to Chris, and here is how Chris answered it.

When Rudhraksh Jaiswal used to ask Chris Hemsworth about the film, he used to give fake spoilers. Rudhraksh also quoted Chris and said that 'Spider-Man will turn to Ant-man'. Apart from this, Rudhraksh Jaiswal also added that he is still in touch with Anthony and Joe Russo over mail, and he also is in touch with the director of the film, Sam Hargrave. He added that they guide him.

The film Extraction was released on April 20, 2020, and has been loved by fans and has been in the top 10 of Netflix for a long time. The film was directed by Sam Hargrave and stars Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, Stranger Things actor David Harbour and Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda along with Rudhraksh Jaiswal. The screenplay of the film was written by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo. Extraction is the story where one drug lord kidnaps another drug lord's son and the lead of the film, Chris Hemsworth, saves the child.

