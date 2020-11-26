Netflix's 'Extraction 2' Starring Chris Hemsworth Expected To Go On Floors Next Year

Extraction is an action-thriller film that released in April 2020, on Netflix. Starring Chris Hemsworth in the lead role, it garnered great response from the viewers and a sequel was confirmed by writer and producer Joe Russo. Now it is revealed that the project could begin shooting in 2021.

Netflix hopes to shoot Extraction 2 next year with Chris Hemsworth

In a recent interview with comicbook.com, Extraction sequel producer and writer Joe Russo gave an update about the movie. He said that they are still working on it. The filmmaker stated that they are in the script phase right now but are hoping to shoot the movie sometime next year. Joe mentioned that he is “super excited,” and noted that Chris Hemsworth is super excited too, with Netflix also being excited about the project. He asserted that it is just a function of getting the script done of Extraction 2.

Extraction marks stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave’s debut as a director. Joe Russo, who has worked with Hargrave in Avengers: Endgame, praised his work. He explained that finding passionate engines behind stories require an incredible amount of lifeblood to get a movie made. And one needs an engine, it needs a creative engine and someone who is excited. The producer mentioned that the filmmaker was a close friend because they had done work for him with almost a decade on the Marvel films. They knew how talented Sam Hargrave was and that he could make the transition, Joe noted.

Chris Hemsworth will be shooting Thor: Love and Thunder in January 2021. He will then go on to film Mad Max: Fury Road spinoff, Furiosa co-starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. With a busy schedule, it seems like Hemsworth could work on the Extraction sequel in mid or late 2021.

Extraction cast includes Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli and David Harbour. It is based on Ande Parks’ graphic novel Ciudad. The story follows a mercenary who must extract an Indian drug lord’s kidnapped son from Dhaka, Bangladesh. The film received mix reviews from the critics, who praised the performances, action sequences and cinematography. Extraction was reportedly watched by around 90 million households during its first month of release on Netflix.

It is not confirmed whether Extraction 2 will be a sequel or a prequel. The movie had an unclear ending which made the audiences wonder if Chris Hemsworth’s character is dead or alive. If Tyler Rake is alive, then the sequel could show him on another mission, and if he is dead, then a prequel could track down Tyler’s life and how he became a mercenary. Details are currently under wrap.

