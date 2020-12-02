Hulk Hogan Thinks Chris Hemsworth Is Ready To Play Him In Biopic But Only Has One Concern!

Chris Hemsworth has become an inspiration for many with his chiselled physique. But the actor has to get it a notch higher as he will be seen playing WWE superstar Hulk Hogan in an upcoming project. Now, Hogan shared his opinion if Hemsworth is ripped enough to portray him on-screen.

Hulk Hogan thinks Chris Hemsworth is ripped enough to play him

World Wrestler Federation Icon Hulk Hogan has been quite active on his Instagram handle where he has more than a million followers. He shared a collage picture of him and Chris Hemsworth in which the latter is seen lifting dumbbells, doing biceps. On the other hand, Hogan is seen showing his biceps in a shirtless photo. The WWE star wrote that Hemsworth has already reached his bulky body tone, but humorously raised questions if he could match his good looks.

Earlier, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Chris Hemsworth will be essaying Hulk Hogan in a biopic. It will be directed by Todd Philips and written by Scott Silver, reuniting the two after their successful work on The Joker. John Pollono (Stronger) will co-write the script with Silver.

Netflix was the leading contender to grab the rights of the project. Academy Award winner behind Spotlight, Michael Sugar will bankroll the film via his Netflix-based Sugar23, along with Todd Phillips and Bradley Cooper, who will produce under their banner Joint Effort. Chris Hemsworth and Eric Bischoff will also produce the biopic.

The project will not try to encompass Hulk Hogan’s entire life, like his whole WWE career and controversial issues. Instead, it is said to focus on his rise and is described as an origin story of the Hulkamania and Hulkster. The deal reportedly took months to put together and includes rights, with Bollea acting as a consultant on the movie as well as an executive producer. Suger23’s Ashley Zalta will also serve as executive producer. Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman will co-produce the biopic which is currently in the early stage of development.

Real name Terry Eugene Bollea, Hulk Hogan is considered the most popular wrestling star of the 1980s. He has several WWE records under his belt such as being the first wrestler to win consecutive Royal Rumble matches, in 1990 and 1991. Hogan has tried his hands in acting, too, with appearances in movies like Rocky III, Spy Hard, Santa with Muscles, Mr. Nanny, and more.

Promo Image Source: hulkhogan And chrishemsworth Instagram

