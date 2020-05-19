Priyanshu Painyuli Reveals What It Was Like To Work With Chris Hemsworth In Extraction

Priyanshu Painyuli is an Indian actor who has come to be known for his role in the latest Netflix special, Extraction. He recently spoke about his experience of working with the international star Chris Hemsworth in an interaction with a leading daily. He was of the opinion that meeting 'Thor' of Marvel was like meeting an old friend.

Priyanshu Painyuli recently spoke about his experience as he worked in the Netflix film, Extraction. He was asked in an interaction with a leading daily if had any fan moment on the sets of Extraction. He said that he had initially thought he would have a major fan moment when meeting Chris Hemsworth. He informed that he is a big fan of Marvel films and Thor as a superhero. He was of the opinion that Chris Hemsworth is so cool and grounded in real life that a person would feel like they are meeting another friend. Priyanshu Painyuli also said that his fan moment was more about meeting the team. He was working with Russo brothers who have been a major part of the Avengers series, directing perhaps the most important movies. The DOP of the film had won the Golden Globe for his work. So when he was with the team, he said he felt starstruck as he was with people who had created films like Matrix, Mad Max, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Avengers, amongst many more. Priyanshu Painyuli said that just being a part of the film was overwhelming for him.

Priyanshu Painyuli was also asked about his decision to take up a negative role in the film. He said that he would have taken up any role in this film because he simply wanted to be a part of such a huge international film. He said that a person feels validated with such a film as they feel that people can trust you. He also shed some light on his character and he believed in what he was doing and took up the role. Extraction has been receiving great reviews from the audience ever since its release on April 24, 2020.

