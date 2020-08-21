Chris Hemsworth Loves Surfing And These Photos Are Proof; See Here

Chris Hemsworth has been in the film industry for a long time now. Over the years, he has essayed several fan favourite characters too. Apart from being an actor, he is quite adventurous too. He is ofter seen surfing at the beach. Here are some of his posts from the time he went surfing.

Chris Hemsworth's posts on surfing

On professional front

Chris Hemsworth was last seen in the 2020 Netflix film titled Extraction. Directed by Sam Hargrave, Extraction is an action-thriller movie. The screenplay of this film was written by Joe and Anthony Russo. This Netflix original starred Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi and David Harbour in pivotal roles.

It is said that the film is based on the graphic novel of Ande Parks titled Ciudad. The film was a super hit and has been viewed in over 90 million households during the first month of its release. This record led to the film becoming one of the biggest premieres in Netflix's history.

The co-producer and writer of Netflix’s Extraction, recently revealed that they are working on making a sequel to this film. It was reported that the film might be a prequel to the story. It was reported that the film making the film with Chris was very easy. Joe Russo had revealed to a news portal that they will be scaling up in terms of emotions and physical activities.

Apart from this, Chirs Hemsworth will also be seen in Marvel's What If...? an animated TV series that will air on Disney+. It was reported that he will be respiring his role as Thor in the film. He will also be seen in the fourth live-action Thor film titled Thor: Love and Thunder. Natalie Portman will be returning to this film for her role as Jane Foster. The fourth thor film will be directed by Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi.

Chris Hemsworth will also be seen in a yet-untitled Hulk Hogan biopic film. According to IMDb, he will be seen in the role of Hulk Hogan in the film. The film will be directed by Todd Phillips who directed last year's hit film Joker.

