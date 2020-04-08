Chris Hemsworth Offers Free Meditation Guidance To Help Kids Amidst Coronavirus Crisis

Chris Hemsworth recently shared a message on his social media related to the Coronavirus crisis. As the situation around the world gets worse, Chris Hemsworth talked about a solution with his fans on social media. He mentioned that how kids are suffering from stress and anxiety because of Coronavirus lockdown. He advised them to opt for mediation.

How is Chris Hemsworth dealing with the Coronavirus crisis?

Chris Hemsworth also said that during the Coronavirus crisis, it is hard to teach children. He furthermore showed the utmost respect for teachers. Chris Hemsworth said that he thought meditation might not work and that his kids would not be able to sit at one place. It surprised him when he tried doing mediation with them, he noticed that they actually could mediate.

Chris said that mediation helped his kids a lot while dealing with anxiety and stress. He also said that kids might not understand and it is also difficult to explain to them about the benefits of mediation but once you start teaching them, things will work out. He also talked about his friend who advised him to follow a meditation plan. The actor also stated that with the help of centr.com, he will narrate a few meditations related to children specifically and it will include sleep visualizations, positive thoughts and related activities. Chris Hemsworth also has been providing fitness guidance through his app CentrFit.

Mediations are free of cost?

According to reports, the mediations will be free of cost for a six-week trial. After the trial period, the person has to pay $19,99 a month. During Coronavirus lockdown, the session will be free of cost for children. Through the application, Chris also offers meal plans, workout ideas and various forms of support in the interest of helping each user.

