Chris Hemsworth Received Amusing Birthday Wish From Friend Taika Waititi

August 11 each year is a special day for all the Marvel universe. This is because it is the birth anniversary of actor Chris Hemsworth. The Thor actor on August 11, 2020, ringed in his 37th birthday in the company of his family. The celebrated actor was showered with wishes from his friends, co-stars, friends, and fans. But, out of all, one birthday wish which totally grabbed all the attention was that of Taika Waititi. Take a look at Taika's amusing birthday wish for his Thor: Ragnarok co-star.

Also Read: New Movies On Netflix That Are Coming On The OTT Platform In August 2020; See List

Taika Waititi's Birthday wish for Chris Hemsworth is surely an amusing one

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi first shared screen space in Thor: Ragnarok. The movie not just got an exceptional reception at the box-office but, it also intensified Chris and Taika Waititi's bond as buddies. On August 11, 2020, when all the Marvel universe was showering love and praises for Chris Hemsworth aka the God of Thunder, his great pal Waititi posted a cute yet notorious tweet for him.

Happy Birthday to my reason for living, @chrishemsworth. There's no one like you. pic.twitter.com/AvKJIjojlJ — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) August 12, 2020

Also Read: Chris Hemsworth Thanks Fans For Wishes In Funny Post, Fulfills His 'one Wish' On Birthday

Notorious because he posted a pic with Liam and wished Chris instead. Taika Waititi shared this adorable picture with Liam Hemsworth, Chris's younger brother and wished Chris a 'happy birthday. In his tweet, he wrote Happy Birthday to my reason for living,@chrishemsworth.There's no one like you. This notorious prankish tweet sure won Taika Waititi a lot of admirers.

Also Read: Chris Hemsworth Says Script Of Hulk Hogan Biopic Is 'deep In Development'

Looking at this tweet one thing is completely evident that both Chris Hemsworth and Taika shares a great brotherly bond with each other. And, the duo do not miss even a single opportunity to pull each others leg and share a laugh. Taika Waititi played the role of Korg in Thor: Ragnarok and will be collaborating again with Chris for Thor: Love and Thunder. This next instalment to the Thor Film series is much-awaited by the MCU fans.

Also Read: Joker's Iconic Character Came Alive On Celluloid When These Stellar Actors Played The Role

Apart from Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky and his Avengers co-star and friend Mark Ruffalo also wished the Extraction actor on social media with sweet posts. Elsa posted a solo picture of Chris lying on the ground. Mark shared a BTS pic with him. Take a look-

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.