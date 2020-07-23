New Movies On Netflix That Are Coming On The OTT Platform In August 2020; See List

Popular OTT platform Netflix is certainly leaving no stone unturned in keeping the subscribers hooked to their mobile screens. Netflix recently dropped several shows which are doing exceedingly well for the digital platform like Cursed, Indian Matchmaking amid others. Now, as per the latest updates, numerous new movies on Netflix are also set to stream on this celebrated platform in the coming month. See the list of Netflix's new releases in August 2020.

What to watch on Netflix in August?

If you are confused about what to watch on Netflix next, then don't be. Here is the list of 45 new movies on Netflix that you can binge-watch during the next month. What's highly enticing is the fact that all these Netflix's new releases are in varied genres. From biopics like Gunjan Saxena to animation movies for little like Mr. Peabody & Sherman. There are also cult classics like some Jurassic Park films etc.

1. Gunjan Saxena

2. Remember Me

3. Venom

4. Mr. Peabody & Sherman

5. Almost Love

6. The Addams Family

7. Jurassic Park

8. Mad Max

9. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

10. Dennis the Menace

11. Jurassic Park III

12. The Lost World: Jurassic Park

13. Mr. Deeds

14. The Promise

15. Seabiscuit

16. Hardcore Henry

17. Scary Movie 5

18. Ocean’s Thirteen

19. Ocean’s Twelve

20. Nights in Rodanthe

21. Bee Movie

22. A Knight’s Tale

23. The NeverEnding Story

24. The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

25. 13 Going on 30

26. Good Kisser

27. Out of Sight

28. The Bridge Curse

29. Deep Impact

29. The Ugly Truth

30. American History X

31. 1BR

32. The Twilight Saga

33. Septembers of Shiraz

35. Casino Royale

36. What Keeps You Alive

37. Jumanji

38. Drunk Parents

39. The Frozen Ground

40. Project Power

41. Johnny English

42. Safety Not Guaranteed

43. The Mask

44. Quantum of Solace

45. Nightcrawler

This latest lineup of Netflix's new releases is certainly a magnanimous one. The viewers have quite an elaborate list of new movies on Netflix to pick from. Apart from this, some drama series are also in the pipeline. These include popular shows like Lucifer- Season 5, Rust Valley Restorers- Season 3, Aggretsuko-Season 3 amongst several others.

