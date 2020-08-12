Chris Hemsworth Thanks Fans For Wishes In Funny Post, Fulfills His 'one Wish' On Birthday

A number of celebrities have been active on social media since the lockdown began. Celebrities have been using social media to connect with their fans. Similarly, a number of fans took to heir social media handle to wish their favourite actor, Chris Hemsworth. Chris also shared a post as a reply for the fans with a sweet post on his Instagram account. Read more to know about Chris Hemsworth.

Chris Hemsworth shared post for fans who wished him on his birthday

Chris Hemsworth recently shared a post for the fans who wished him on his birthday. He shared a picture of himself eating a cake and also captioned it with, “Thanks for all the bday wishes! My only wish was to eat a whole cake to myself. I completed my wish. My kids weren’t happy but who cares, they’re only small and their punches felt like a soft massage. Time flys when you’re having fun and it’s been a hell of a ride so far. Here’s to many more, love you all!!” A number of his fans have also commented on the actor’s post. Not only fans, about a number of celebrities, also wished Chris on his Birthday.

A number of celebrities including Liam Hemsworth, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, and many more also shared posts for the star. Ryan wrote, “Weird. My daughter JUST stabbed me in the right eye. (She’s not a ninja, but she IS a bit of a d**k) Point is, We can finally trade roles... (Happy Birthday Bubba!)”. Dwayne Johnson also shared a post for Chirs and captioned it with, “Happy Birthday @chrishemsworth you handsome alien looking SOB! Many people in this world are so grateful you were born - I am not one of them. Enjoy your birthday w/ the ohana my brother and see ya down the road”. Here are some other celebrities wishing Chris Hemsworth.

Hope you are spending your birthday well, brother! (Maybe not partying as hard as the second pic though…) pic.twitter.com/Fp28DfNDNF — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 11, 2020

More about Chris Hemsworth

On the professional end, Chris Hemsworth was recently seen in Extraction. It is an action film that is available on the internet streaming platform, Netflix. The movie revolves around a mercenary who is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. The film is directed by Sam Hargrave and is written by Joe Russe. The film is based on a novel called Ciudad. Ciudad is written by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando León González, and Eric Skillman. The film stars some of the most popular actors from all over the globe including Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, and David Harbour.

