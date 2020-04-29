Chris Hemsworth Reveals Why His Wife Elsa Pataky Never Took His Surname

Chris Hemsworth, who was last seen in the movie Extraction that premiered on Netflix last week, recently appeared on The Kyle And Jackie O Show. While in conversation with Kyle, he revealed why his wife Elsa never took his surname.

Chris Hemsworth while talking about his wife said that Elsa Pataky considered dropping her maiden name, however, she decided against it because of passport issues. He thinks that she wanted to and may still change her surname. Recalling an incident, Chris Hemsworth said that they were coming back from America and were living in Europe. This was the time when they were deciding where to live. He added that they had to face a lot of issues with passports then.

In recent a media interaction, Elsa Pataky too had talked about her surname. Elsa was actually born as Elsa Lafuente Medianu. Speaking about it, she said that this is her Spanish name and they have two surnames as one. She added that her grandfather was a theatre actor and she admired him so much that she started acting as well. Furthermore, she said that one has to have a surname that sounds different and as her grandma’s surname in Spanish, it was a little different; so she took it from her and she loves it.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky got married in 2010 after a whirlwind romance of less than a year. After spending several years living in Los Angeles, the pair moved to Byron Bay, a bohemian town on Australia's east coast, in 2014. They have three children, daughter India Rose (7), and twin sons Tristan and Sasha (6).

