Liam And Chris Hemsworth Planning To Do A Movie Together; Read Details

One of Hollywood’s most dashing siblings, actors Chris and Liam Hemsworth who have surprisingly never worked together, have expressed their desires to star together. As per reports, before Chris became MCU's (Marvel Cinematic Universe) Thor, it was Liam, who had first auditioned to play the mighty superhero. Eventually, the part went to the older Hemsworth while Liam went on to star in The Hunger Games franchise.

Liam and Chris Hemsworth express desire of working together in a film

However, as per reports, the two brothers have spoken about wanting to star in a movie together in a recent interview with a media outlet. Expressing his wish, the 30-year-old Liam reportedly said that both of us are looking forward to doing a film this year together and it is like a big action-comedy thing. Moreover, Liam also reportedly confessed that his big brother has always been a major source of inspiration for him in terms of his strong work ethic and many more. He looks up to his brother Chris.

Liam reportedly added that he has worked with a lot of people in the past 11 years that have been in really great positions but, Chris has a stronger work ethic than most of them. He’s so focused. Liam reportedly concluded that he is thankful that he has his elder brother on his side along with his knowledge. He also said that he calls him all the time about scripts and get his opinions on it.

Meanwhile, Liam was last seen in Quibi's Most Dangerous Game while Chris was seen in Netflix's Extraction. Liam who had a rough marriage with singer Miley Cyrus recently opened up about the tough time he went through in the past 18 months. The actor lost his Malibu home to a wildfire, separated with the singer, and struggled with a health scare which made him re-evaluate his diet entirely. Liam Hemsworth recently sat down with a leading fitness magazine and shared his experiences of going through a kidney stone surgery and rebuilding his life. He revealed that he was on a vegan diet for almost four years and started feeling lethargic during February 2019. He later got a kidney stone and it was one of the most painful weeks of his life, as revealed by Liam himself.

