Chris Hemsworth Says He Likes Shooting For Non-stop Action Packed Sequences

Thor star Chris Hemsworth revealed that he likes to shoot non-stop action sequences in order to keep up with the momentum. Recently, Chris Hemsworth was seen doing some jaw-dropping action sequences in his Netflix film Extraction. Fans of the actor were awestruck after they saw Chris Hemsworth carry out some of the most action-packed sequences in the movie.

The film, Extraction traces the journey of Chris Hemsworth’s character Tyler Rake, a fearless black market mercenary. Tyler Rake is on a mission to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. The film was shot in various different locations while the film's climactic sequence culminates in a gun battle over a bridge.

Talking about the action sequences in the climax of the film, Chris Hemsworth said that there was no stop action. However, he added that he likes it that way. He went on to say that sometimes while working on a film that is as physical as this one, a person might lose momentum if there are long waiting times.

While talking about how the bridge they used was actually a great idea, Chris Hemsworth stated that using an actual bridge meant they could immerse themselves in the action and the emotion. He also added that he has worked with blue and green screens a lot during Thor and that requires using one’s imagination. It also takes extra time and effort to create the world and in this case, he feels that the bridge did a lot of work for them.

The team of Extraction looked for many bridges across India and Thailand to shoot the final action sequence. Finally, they decided to shoot the climax at the Lat Bua Khao Bridge in Ratchaburi, Thailand. Ones the location was finalised the team started working on making the blockage, which consisted of a total of 132 vehicles. The vehicles that were piled up on the bridge included 14 pickups and SUVs, 40 sedans, including police cars, 19 light trucks and vans, 12 full-sized trucks including an armoured military vehicle, 5 buses, 22 motorbikes, 18 tuk-tuks and 7 bicycle rickshaws.

About Extraction

Directed by Sam Hargrave, Extraction’s screenplay is written by Joe Russo. The action thriller film, Extraction features Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Pankaj Tripathi and Randeep Hooda in the leading roles. The film is produced by Russo Brothers, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin. Extraction is available on the streaming platform since April 24, 2020.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo has confirmed that he will be working on a sequel to Extraction. Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave are expected to reunite for the new action-adventure.

