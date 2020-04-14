Liam Hemsworth Went Through A Health Scare Only 3 Months After Marrying Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth recently opened up about a rough time he went through in the past 18 months. The actor lost his Malibu home to a wildfire, separated with Miley Cyrus and struggled with a health scare which made him re-evaluate his diet entirely. Liam Hemsworth recently sat down with a leading fitness magazine and shared his experiences of going through a kidney stone surgery and rebuilding his life.

Liam Hemsworth talks about a severe health scare

Liam Hemsworth revealed that he was on a vegan diet for almost four years and started feeling lethargic during February 2019. He later got a kidney stone and it was one of the most painful weeks of his life, as revealed by Liam himself. His marriage with Miley was also fairly new around that time as only three months had passed. Liam was busy promoting his film Isn't It Romantic back then but had to go to the hospital and get a surgery.

The actor also revealed the specifics of his kidney stone. Liam stated that his particular kidney stone was a calcium-oxalate kidney stone which forms from having an excess of oxalate in one's diet. Vegetables consist of a high amount of oxalate, specifically in spinach, beetroot, almond milk and almond butter which made up a lot of Liam's diet. He revealed that he would have a handful of spinach every morning and use almond butter/milk regularly. After the health scare, Liam Hemsworth had to completely rethink his diet.

