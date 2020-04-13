Miley Cyrus Gives Partner Cody Simpson A Gorgeous Makeover; Watch

With everyone stuck in lockdown, millions are coming up with innovative ways to spend their quarantine time. Miley Cyrus was quick to hop on to that wagon when she started her own Instagram Live show called Bright Minded with Miley Cyrus. As she aired her finale episode last week, it seems that she has already found another way to spend her time. Her beau Cody Simpson definitely has something to do with her.

Miley Cyrus gives beau Cody Simpson a makeover

With the free time in quarantine, Miley Cyrus chose to give her partner Cody Simpson a makeover all with lipstick, shimmer and more. She took to her social media stories to share a video of her doing Simpson's makeup. The Australian singer seemed quite happy with the results as he looked stunning with the makeover.

While Miley Cyrus chose to give Cody Simpson a makeover, it seems that she went make-up free with her own look. Simpson appeared to love every moment of it as he put on apt expressions while Cyrus did her thing. The duo seemed to be enjoying themselves as RuPaul's Sissy That Walk played in the background.

Things seem to be going quite well for Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson just months into their relationship. A source revealed to a news portal that Miley has moved on from her relationship with Ex-Liam Hemsworth and is now in a good place with Cody Simpson. The insider added that Miley feels a certain level of comfort with Cody and that she definitely sees long-term potential with him. According to the source, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson share a deep connection.

