Natalie Portman Teases About New Powers Of Jane Foster In 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Thor: Love and Thunder is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It stars Chris Hemsworth in the titular role as God of Thunder. Natalie Portman will also be making her return in the MCU as Jane Foster and will also pick up Mjolnir. Now, the actor revealed that even though she will wield Thor’s hammer, her powers would be different.

Natalie Portman teases Jane Foster’s power in Thor: Love and Thunder

In a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Natalie Portman hinted about her role in Thor: Love and Thunder. She said that her character, Jane Foster, will have powers. However, she mentioned that it is not exactly the same as Thor, portrayed by Chris Hemsworth. The actor asserted that it is her own version of power. Portman noted that her incarnation will be called The Mighty Thor.

Previously, in an interview with Fatherly, Natalie Portman disclosed important details about Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder. She said that she cannot talk much about the project but is really excited about it. The actor mentioned that if there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. Portman revealed that the movie is based on the graphic novel of the Mighty Thor. She asserted that Jane Foster is going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side.

Natalie Portman made her debut as Jane Foster in the MCU in 2011 with Thor. She played the love interest of Chris Hemsworth’s titular character. The actor reprised her role in Thor: The Dark World in 2013. It was her last appearance in the MCU, as it was hinted in Thor: Ragnarok (2017) that the two broke up but the reason was not revealed. Now it seems that Thor will reunite with his beloved Jane Foster again, although in different circumstances.

The movie also marks Tessa Thompson’s return as Valkyrie. She was lastly handed the job of looking after Asgard as its New Ruler. The Guardians of the Galaxy are also said to have a small appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder. Thor left earth during Avengers: Endgame with the Guardians. The fourth instalment is said to be picked up from there.

The projects also have Christian Bale making his MCU debut as a negative character. Taika Waititi will direct the movie and appear as Korg. The film is expected to begin shooting in early 2021. Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled to release in theatres on February 11, 2022.

