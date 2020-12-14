Jaimie Alexander To Make MCU Comeback As Lady Sif In 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Thor: Love and Thunder is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It stars Chris Hemsworth as he reprises the God Thunder for the eight-time on the big screen. Now he will be joined by an old Marvel co-star Jaimie Alexander.

Sif returns to MCU as Jaimie Alexander reprises role in Thor: Love and Thunder

Deadline has recently revealed that Jaimie Alexander will be making a comeback to the MCU. She is all set to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder as Lady Sif and it would not be her only gig. There are chances that the actor would also be seen in the Loki series, starring Tom Hiddleston, on Disney+ in a guest spot. Both the projects were presented at Disney’s 2020 Investor Day.

Jaimie Alexander made her MCU debut as Lady Sif in 2011 with Thor. She was a leading warrior of Asgard, along with being a childhood friend and trusted ally of Thor and Loki, even though she did not like the latter. The actor again played the role in Thor: The Dark World (2013). Alexander signed a deal to return in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for two episodes.

It was her last appearance as Sif as she was not seen in Thor: Ragnarok, due to a scheduling conflict. However, it seems like that was a blessing in disguise as her colleagues and other members of the Warrior’s Three died at the beginning of the film without much impact on the storyline. Now fans are eagerly waiting to see Jaimie Alexander’s role in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor 4 also marks Natalie Portman’s return as Jane Foster in the MCU. She will portray the female version of the God of Thunder called Might Thor. The movie also has Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, with Groot and Rocket Racoon, who might also make an appearance. Christian Bale will be making his MCU debut as Gorr the God Butcher, a nemesis of Thor from the comics.

Taika Waititi will direct Thor: Love and Thunder, and will also play Korg. The script will be co-written by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. More plot details are under wraps. Jaimie Alexander's role in Thor: Love and Thunder have already garnered much anticipation from the fans. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 6, 2022.

