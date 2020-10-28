Christian Bale Reaches Australia To Begin 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Preparation

Thor: Love and Thunder is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It features Chris Hemsworth as he reprises his MCU character of Thor. Christian Bale will be joining the MCU with the film. Now Bale was spotted arriving in Australia to begin work on the Marvel movie.

Christian Bale arrives in Australia to begin Thor: Love and Thunder Prep

Recently, a YouTube channel, KobieThatcher, shared a video of Christian Bale as he reaches Sydney, Australia. It is presumed that the actor is there to commence his preparation on Thor: Love and Thunder. Bale was seen stepping out of the airplane with his team, wearing a hat in the short video. Take a look at it below.

Christian Bale will be making his debut in the MCU with Thor: Love and Thunder. He is said to play a negative character in the movie. It is speculated that the actor could play Beta Ray Bill or Cul, God of Fear who is Odin’s brother in the comics. Bale might lead to becoming the next big antagonist in the MCU. However, there is no confirmation on which character will the audiences see him play onscreen. The news of him being in Thor: Love and Thunder have excited many fans.

Recently, Chris Hemsworth also gave an update on Thor: Love and Thunder. He shared a picture on Instagram informing that script reading has begun on the project. The filming is expected to begin in January 2021. Hemsworth is an Australian native, where the film is expected to be shot.

Thor: Love and Thunder cast includes Natalie Portman as she will return as Jane Foster in the MCU. She was seen in Thor and its sequel, playing the love interest of Chris Hemsworth’s character. Portman will lift Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir, in the upcoming movie. She will be the female incarnation of Thor in the MCU, just like the comics.

The movie also marks Tessa Thompson’s return as Valkyrie. She was lastly handed the job of looking after Asgard at its New King. The Guardians of the Galaxy are also said to have a small appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder. Thor left earth during Avengers: Endgame with the Guardians. The fourth instalment is said to be picked up from there.

Taika Waititi will direct Thor: Love and Thunder, and will also play Korg. The script will be co-written by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. More plot details are under wraps. Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to release in theatres on February 11, 2022.

