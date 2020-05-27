'Captain America' Shares How Chris Hemsworth Aka 'Thor' Helped Him In Real Life

Chris Evans had confessed during an interview with an entertainment portal that taking up the role of Captain America was the "best decision" he ever made. However, the road he had to take was a rough one. The actor reportedly suffered from anxiety and panic attacks and having Chris Hemsworth for the company was comforting to him.

Chris Hemsworth helped Chris Evans navigate through his new-found fame

In another interview, Chris Evans said that it felt "nice" to have Chris Hemsworth around because the latter was going through the same phase as him. He said that Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner were used to the fame being already popular before the Avengers. But Hemsworth and he were new to the whole thing and they also had the stand-alone movies to shoulder. Hence, Evans candidly said that both of them shared the same anxiety and that made it a little bit more comforting for him.

Chris Evans was going through a rough time when he was approached to play Captain America. According to reports, Evans was suffering from anxiety for missing out on parts in movies like Gone Baby Gone, Milk, Elizabethtown and Fracture. His movie with Danny Boyle, Sunshine, also failed to get him the recognition he hoped for. While Evans was shooting for Puncture, he got a call to play the Marvel character.

Marvel reportedly called Chris Evans for testing and offered him a nine-film deal together with handsome pay. But it seemed he was worried about his anxiety attacks. Evans reportedly turned down the role despite being offered more money, six-film deal and the part of Captain America without testing.

Chris Evans had reportedly approached Robert Downey Jr. (both had the same agents), his therapist, friends and family. Everyone offered him the same advice to not take up the role because of fear. Finally, Evans accepted the role of Captain America and the rest is history.

In other news, Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as Thor in Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie will also feature Natalie Portman who will reprise her role as Jane Foster, Thor's love interest, and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. Thor: Love and Thunder will reportedly take place after Avengers: Endgame. The movie is slated to release on February 11, 2022.

