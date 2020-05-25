Chris Evans Reveals Why He Thinks People Will Put Him Behind Bars

Captain America actor Chris Evans has been quarantining at home like almost all other celebs. The actor has been very active on his social media ever since the COVID-19 lockdown. He recently made his debut on Instagram and has been updating his fans about the day to day happenings of his life. Chris Evans took to his Twitter account and revealed why he thinks people will put him behind bars. Read further ahead to know more details:

Chris Evans’ Twitter

I think if people saw the way I act when I’m alone with music blasting they’d lock me up. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 24, 2020

Chris Evans revealed that he has been blasting music and dancing alone. Chris Evans mentioned that he behaves differently while being surrounded by music and being alone. In the tweet, Chris Evans jokingly mentioned that if people saw the way he behaved while being alone and with the music he would surely be put behind bars.

Chris Evan’s fans have since been requesting him to share a video of his tactics. Some of his fans stated that they agree to him and that the tweet was very relatable. Chris Evans did not disappoint his fans and shared a follow-up tweet telling people what was going on at his residence. In the tweet, he mentioned what he was dancing to.

I can’t even get through a workout cause I can’t stop dancing. Alone. To 80’s music. https://t.co/gNAVltBWVk — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 24, 2020

Chris Evans mentioned that he has been dancing alone to 80’s music. He also stated that he has been trying to workout but is failing miserably. Chris Evans mentioned that his urge to dance has surpassed his urge to work out. He stated that he cannot work out because all he wants to do is dance.

Chris Evans has been spending time with his pet dog Dodger at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. He recently shared that he has been grooming his dog while being in the COVID-19 lockdown. Chris Evans stated that he cut his dog’s hair and even reassured the canine that he looked good after the cut. He made his Instagram debut this month and stated that he only joined the social media app so that he can post pictures of his dog.

Chris Evans, on his Instagram, has been sharing many pictures of his dog while being in the lockdown. He also shared a picture of his dog stealing his pillow while catching up on some sleep. Chris Evans has been quite active on Twitter and often tweets about his day-to-day life.

