Chris Hemsworth's Body Double Shares 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Star's Fitness Regime

Chris Hemsworth is currently filming in Australia for his upcoming superhero movie Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth instalment in Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thor franchise. Bobby Holland Hanton who has been Chris Hemsworth's body double since 2013 in a recent chat shares Chrris Hemsworth's workout and daily fitness regime. Read along to know more about Chris Hemsworth's fitness routine.

Also Read: Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Brother Liam's Birthday With Childhood Pic Of '3 Years Ago'

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Though being a part of a superhero franchise is a dream come true for any actor, the blood and sweat that goes into getting the superhero body along with a super intense work out regimen is not something that we can downplay. The actor recently told Men’s Health that he has to keep training all of the time, otherwise his body “shuts down". He stated, "I just don’t feel good. I like it for a couple of days, then everything just starts to hurt.” So, Chris Hemsworth works out all year-round. He further added, “I get achy and there’s inflammation, my back’s stiff. I’m just well aware that in order for me to live healthier and happier, I’ve got to keep moving.”

Also Read: Chris Hemsworth Starts 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Shooting With Traditional Ceremony

Chris Hemsworth's Workout Regime

Chris treats his body like a temple, but according to Bobby Holland, Chris Hemsworth's workout for Thor sequel is too much. In an interview with Nova’s Fitzy and Wippa, Bobby said, "Everyone is like, 'Wow look at the size and him' and I'm like, 'Yeah, that's brilliant, I'm that guy's double,' so I text him, I'm like, 'Thanks very much dude, you've just made this even harder.'" Holland went on to talk about his training sessions with Hemsworth. "I train with him a lot, we train all the time, we're on the same diet regime and training. He's the biggest though he's ever been, so I have to be the biggest I've ever been, which is a challenge but I'm up for it."

Also Read: Chris Hemsworth Takes A Trip With Fam Before Starting 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Shoot

Along with training Chris Hemsworth's fitness journey also includes a strict diet in order to get into shape. According to Bobby, Chris eats seven meals in a day and all these seven meals have to be eaten at the same time every day. He admits in the interview, that they are eating every two hours and it's become a chore. Bobby who doesn't enjoy eating at all admits that even though they are training a lot and giving the body the calories it needs it's difficult. He finds it hard to carry the extra weight and he thinks it is going to be harder to maintain the muscle on the ligaments.

Also Read: Natalie Portman Slams Tabloid For Speculating Pregnancy, Says, 'Do Better'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.