Taika Waititi Makes Big Revelations About 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Taika Waititi, director of Thor: Ragnarok recently held a watch party for the movie amid quarantine. During the live streaming of the movie, Waititi revealed a few insides of his upcoming Marvel film, Thor: Love and Thunder starring Chris Hemsworth as the lead.

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Big reveals

Thor with the Guardians

Thor set on a voyage with the Guardians of the Galaxy at the end of Avengers: Endgame. It was questioned whether he would join the briefly or not. Taika Waititi revealed Thor will just be ‘tagging along’ with the Guardians. It suggests that the Guardians might make an appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder, but for a short period.

No ‘Bro Thor’

Thor was shown to have drastically changed in Avengers: Endgame, as he had developed pot belly and was called ‘bro Thor’ by fans, was seen. Talking about if the same version will appear in his next outing, Taika Waititi said that they have not figured that out, but he feels like that is done. So the previous Chris Hemsworth might not look as out-of-shape as he was in Avengers: Endgame.

Loki’s return

Loki will return in Disney+ series, Loki. When asked about would the God of Mischief will be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi did not say much. He said that he can not say anything about it.

Silver Surfer and Beta Ray Bill

Thor: Love and Thunder is speculated to mark the MCU debut of Silver Silver and Beta Ray Bill. However, Taika Waititi refused the rumours about Silver Surfer in the movie. On Beta Ray Bill, he said that it is 'up in the air' on the news about his appearance in Thor 4.

Over the top script

Taika Waititi passed an interesting statement about Thor: Love and Thunder script. He described it as ‘over the top’ and said that the development of the film is like 10-year-olds told them what should be in a movie and they said yes to every single thing. It is surely intriguing to many MCU fans.

Krog's backstory and Starsharks

Krog became a breakout character in Thor: Ragnarok. Taika Waititi, who plays the character, revealed that Krog's culture and where is he from, will be touched in the next film. Waititi also revealed that 'space sharks' will make an appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Hulk in Thor 4

Hulk and Thor’s bromance in Thor: Ragnarok was loved by the audience. Mark Ruffalo, who plays the character, joined the live streaming with Taika Waititi as a special guest. The filmmaker hinted that fans might see Ruffalo as Hulk in Thor: Love and Thunder.

