Chris Hemsworth's Son Calls His Dad A 'special Friend' In Adorable Handwritten Note

Avengers actor Chris Hemsworth on February 24, shared a heartwarming picture of a note that his 7-year-old son Tristan wrote to him on Instagram. The image features shows a lined notebook paper with Tristan's pencilled note which reads, "Big write. My special friend is dad. Together we go in the pool, together they make me feel happy". Hemsworth gushed over the letter writing, "My little boys creative handwriting", adding a heart and teary-eyed emoji to his post. See the post here!

Chris Hemsworth shares son Tristan's adorable note

Chris Hemsworth's son's note has also earned praise from his teacher who gave him a positive response at the bottom of the paper. His teacher wrote, "Well done Tristan". The note Tristan wrote to his dad is assumed to be a reference to some hilarious underwater antics he and his dad got up to last October. In the video posted by the actor, he is seen filming an underwater affirmation video for his fitness app Centr, dated October 26, 2020. His twin sons, Sasha and Tristan made abrupt cameos crashing their dad's quiet time in the pool! Take a look here!

The Thor star narrated the underwater affirmation video by saying, "Is it just me or is getting harder and harder to find a place where you can just get away from it all, where you can just be?". Hemsworth is then interrupted by his twin sons diving into the pool, just as he's about to have some zen time. Chris attempts to push his sons away toward the surface of the pool, and jokingly says, "Simply push your worries away until it's just you, your thoughts."

Chris Hemsworth's Instagram is filled with family memories

Chris Hemsworth and his family were reportedly seen visiting Lord Howe Island in New Zealand prior to shooting his upcoming Thor film Thor: Love and Thunder. The Australian star posted a beach picture of himself, his boys and his wife, Elsa Pataky, and wrote, "Great to get away for a few days." The picture is a series of dazzling and breathtaking moments from the Hemsworth family trip especially the crystal blue backwaters of Howe Island. Take a look here!

Last December, Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky (44), also celebrated their 10 year anniversary. He made a beautiful hilarious tribute to his wife on Instagram saying, "10 years together! Looking forward to the advancements of modern medicine and science and enjoying a couple hundred more!" Together they also share an eight-year-old daughter, India Rose. Here's an adorable picture of the couple!

