Madhur Mittal, 'Slumdog Millionaire' Actor, Allegedly Booked For Sexual Assault

Actor Madhur Mittal, best known for his stint in the film Slumdog Millionaire, has been booked by the Khar police. The actor has been accused of injuring and sexually assaulting his former girlfriend. According to reports, the police said that the incident took place on Feb 13; the actor barged into his former girlfriend's house and sexually assaulted and abused her. The police also said that no arrest has been made but they will probe the case further.

Who is Madhur Mittal?

Madhur Mittal is best known for a character he played as a child actor in the TV show Shaka Laka Boom Boom. Madhur has also appeared as Salim Malik in the Academy-Award winning film Slumdog Millionaire. Madhur was also the recipient of 'Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture'. Madhur's other successful ventures include his appearance in the Disney film Million Dollar Arm as Dinesh Patel and his performance as a villain in the Bollywood film, Maatr.

The sexual assault case

As multiple reports suggest, Madhur Mittal's former girlfriend, who is a resident in Bandra, met the actor last year in December. Madhur's former girlfriend, also the complainant, has now hired a lawyer named Niranjani Shetty. Madhur Mittal has also been accused by Niranjani Shetty of forcing himself on her after two weeks of their meeting as he was under the influence of alcohol. The lawyer stated that Madhur's former girlfriend had severed all ties with him by Feb 11; however, she was assaulted by him on Feb 13.

Niranjani Shetty also claimed that the accused also tried to go back to his former girlfriend's house on Feb 15, but was stopped by the lawyer herself who threatened the actor with legal consequences. A senior police officer, as per reports, said that an FIR had been registered against Mittal and the actor has been booked under various relevant sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) for "molestation, sexual harassment and sexual assault". Madhur Mittal is yet to respond to the allegations; the actor is in Jaipur shooting for a digital series.

