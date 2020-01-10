The Debate
Chris Hemsworth's 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Rumored To Include 'Beta Ray Bill'

Hollywood News

Chris Hemsworth's Tho: Love and Thunder is expected to have another superhero in the film named Beta Ray Bill. Read further ahead to know the details.

chris hemsworth

Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the most anticipated films for the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chris Hemsworth's Thor is said to be the only character in the Marvel cinematic universe to get more than three solo films. Thor: Love and Thunder will be the fourth installment into the Thor movie franchise.

Thor: Love and Thunder Rumored To Include Beta Ray Bill

According to reports from an entertainment daily, Chris Hemsworth-starrer Thor: Love and Thunder is rumoured to feature the Bronze age comic book character called, Beta Ray Bill.

Thor: Ragnarok was a smashing success and hence the makers decided to bring back Taika Waititi back for another Thor film. The fans are eager to find out the fate of Thor after the events of Endgame.

What surprised fans even further was that Natalie Portman will be seen once again as Jane Foster, after being absent during the events of Thor: Ragnarok.

Meanwhile, it has been rumoured by an entertainment portal the Christian Bale is in talks to join the fourth Thor movie. It was further addressed that he may be seen playing the role of an alien superhero.

Beta Ray Bill is known for having a monstrous appearance. However, he is one of the few characters who is worthy of lifting Thor’s hammer. In the comics, he later receives a war hammer of his own as well.

Besides wielding the Mjolnir Beta Ray Bill is also known to possess superhuman strength, speed, agility, an extended lifespan, and had excellent hand-to-hand-combat skills.

Fans were quick to speculate that this superhero alien character may be played by Bale himself according to an entertainment portal. Fans on Twitter also suggested a few other speculations surrounding Bale’s mysterious role in the film.

Fans mentioned that other characters that Bale could possibly play include Darrio Agger and Cul Borson.

 

 

 

