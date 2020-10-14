Chris Hemsworth Starrer 'Thor: Love And Thunder' To Begin Filming In Early 2021

Thor: Love and Thunder is an upcoming movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The project has faced delays, like many other upcoming Hollywood projects, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, it has been reported that Thor's fourth solo film will commence shoot in early 2021.

'Thor: Love and Thunder' to begin filming in January 2021

According to recent news from The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Hemsworth will start the Thor: Love and Thunder shoot from January 2021. The actor has recently joined Furiosa spinoff film. It stars Anya Taylor-Joy in the titular role and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Before commencing work on Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, he will complete Thor: Love and Thunder shoot.

The upcoming Marvel film was scheduled to begin production in July 2020. But it was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. The delay affected the release of the movie as it moved from its original date of November 5, 2021, to February 18, 2022. Then Disney and Marvel Studios provided a new release date for the project, which was a week early. Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theatres on February 11, 2022.

Thor: Love and Thunder cast Chris Hemsworth reprises the role of 'God of Thunder; in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the eight-time. He debuted as the character in 2011 with Thor. The actor went on to portray the superhero in The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He is the only member from the original six Avengers to get a fourth solo film.

Natalie Portman will return as Jane Foster in the MCU. She was seen in Thor and its sequel, playing the love interest of Chris Hemsworth’s character. Portman will lift Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir in the upcoming movie. She will be the female incarnation of Thor in the MCU, just like the comics.

Thor: Love and Thunder also marks Tessa Thompson’s return as Valkyrie. She was lastly handed the job of looking after Asgard at its New King. The Guardians of the Galaxy are also said to have a small appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder. Thor left earth during Avengers: Endgame with the Guardians. The fourth instalment is said to be picked up from there. Christian Bale will make his MCU debut with the project in a negative role.

Taika Waititi will direct Thor: Love and Thunder, and will also play Korg. The script will be co-written by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. More plot details are under wraps. It is among the most anticipated upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

