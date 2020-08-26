Chris Hemsworth's Wife Elsa Pataky Opens Up About How She Felt After Welcoming First Child

Elsa Pataky recently opened up about how she struggled to accept motherhood after welcoming her first child with husband Chris Hemsworth. Elsa married Chris Hemsworth in 2010. She was, however, not fully aware of how much her life would change after the daughter of the couple,India, was born eight years ago and how it would affect her own professional ambitions.

During a recent interview with Body+Soul, she said she remembered feeling a bit lost when she had India. She thought her life was going to be the same when she had kids and would also continue working. However, things were quite different from how she expected her life to be.

She revealed that when her husband Chris Hemsworth would come home and ask her about her day, she didn't feel proud to say, 'I'm just a mum'. She also added that one should feel proud because it's the hardest, but greatest job in the world. She revealed people's perception of her starry marriage does not always match reality. She said that people think of her and Chris Hemsworth as a perfect couple, but that was not the case. The actor revealed that there has been ups and downs, but they keep working on the relationship. The two are also parents to six-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

About the family

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth along with his wife Elsa often take to their respective social media handles to share several pictures of themselves and their little ones. They share several pictures, videos, reels, and stories on how they spend their time together. Recently, Chris shared pictures of him and his family enjoying on the Australian coast. In the pictures, one can see all of them have a fun time together. Right from relaxing near the bonfire to surfing in the sea, the actor share all his adventures. Take a look at a few glimpses below.

On the work front

The actor will next be seen in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder alongside Taika Waititi, Christian Bale and Natalie Portman in lead roles. The movie is a sequel to Thor: Ragnarok and also the fourth movie in the Thor saga. The film is currently in its pre-production stage and is expected to hit the silver screen on February 2022.

